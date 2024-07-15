The Ripple Effect: Enhancing Neighborhood Resilience through Drainage Improvements

Progress is fast underway, moving flood protection projects from assessment and design to construction and completion.

As tides rise and storms intensify, neighborhoods across the city grapple with water inundation. However, progress is fast underway through the Virginia Beach Flood Protection Program. Aptly known as “The Ripple Effect,” it aims to create lasting change by addressing the critical issue of drainage.

Neighborhood Drainage Progress

Since launching the Ripple Effect, the City has made incredible progress in moving projects along from the assessment and design stages, often not visible to the public, to construction and completion. Projects keenly focused on drainage in community neighborhoods are especially critical due to the direct impacts on quality of life.

This year alone, the City has completed a total of eight such projects already, with one more that is on track for completion during the fourth quarter of 2024. Communities where projects are complete or soon will be include:

Redwing

Upton Estates

Great Neck Meadows

Seatack

Birchwood Gardens

Pembroke Meadows

Thalia Manor

Courthouse Estates

Old Forge Road and Red Lion Road (fourth quarter 2024 completion)

South Plaza Trail and Presidential Boulevard (fourth quarter 2025 completion)

Why Neighborhood Drainage Matters

Community Safety: Proper drainage systems prevent water from ponding in streets, yards and homes during heavy rainfall or storm surges. By channeling excess water away from residential areas, we safeguard lives and property. Reducing Erosion: Uncontrolled water flow erodes soil, destabilizing foundations and landscapes. Improved drainage minimizes erosion, preserving the integrity of our neighborhoods. Mitigating Health Risks: Stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests. Effective drainage reduces standing water, curbing health risks for residents. Preserving Infrastructure: Flooding damages roads, sidewalks and utilities. By investing in drainage improvements, we extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

It’s important to recognize that neighborhood drainage improvements are about much more than pipes and culverts. They represent the City’s commitment to a safer, more resilient future.