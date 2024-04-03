The Ripple Effect: First Quarter 2024 Update on the Flood Protection Program

Flood Prevention Oversight Board provided its latest quarterly progress report to City Council March 19.

The Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board (FPBROB) and the Jacobs Engineering delivered the quarterly status report on the Flood Protection Program to City Council on Tuesday, March. 19. Here is a brief recap of that presentation.

FPBROB Presentation

FPBROB Chairman Jeff Waller, P.E. noted that since December’s last report:

Construction highlights include continued progress at the Bow Creek Stormwater Park Phase 1, the Windsor Woods Tide Gate near I-264, South Plaza Trail and Presidential Boulevard Drainage Improvements in Windsor Woods, and Old Forge Road and Red Lion Road Drainage Improvements in Windsor Woods. The notice to proceed was issued for the design-build contract for the Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes project bundle.​ The notice to proceed was issued for construction of the Seatack Neighborhood Drainage Improvements. Isabelle Chao of Tallwood High School and Torrence Spreder of Kellam High School were both appointed as non-voting student members to the FPBROB through June 2025.​ City staff presented to the Board on FPP communications, the Sandbridge/New Bridge Road intersection improvements, grant application and management processes, and the Stormwater Management Regulatory MS4 Program

Jacobs Engineering Presentation

Leisha Pica, P.E., with Jacobs Engineering, shared the current status of the FPP with City Council. Key project updates for Q1 of 2024 pointed out that:

Since Hurricane Matthew there have been more than a dozen key programmatic accomplishments that demonstrate the City’s commitment to and investment in flood protection, including the addition of 49 full-time employees, and increasing the Stormwater and Flood Protection CIP budget from $264 million to $1.26 billion. All projects continue to show progress. Drainage improvements for First Colonial Road/Ocean Boulevard reached 100% design completion. The Back Bay Marsh Restoration Project reached 100% design completion. The Lake Bradford Dredging Project was completed. Progress was reported on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded Lake Dredging Program and Neighborhood Drainage Improvement Program.

The above projects and updates contribute to two FY24-25 Focused Action Plan initiatives to “Continue to implement the Flood Prevention Bond Referendum through the ongoing execution of the Flood Protection Program” and to “Continue promoting transparency of the bond referendum projects through City Council briefings provided by Jacobs Engineering Group and facilitation of the Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board’s monthly meetings.” The priorities highlighted in the Focused Action Plan were identified by City Council members and influenced by resident feedback.

The Virginia Beach Flood Protection Program—The Ripple Effect—is a comprehensive 10-year plan to address recurrent flooding in Virginia Beach. In November 2021, Virginia Beach voters overwhelmingly supported a resiliency package for several key flood protection initiatives to include drainage improvements, tide gates, pump stations and flood barriers throughout the city. The projects are led by Public Works with support from a community oversight board for transparency and accountability. Learn more at virginiabeach.gov/RippleEffect.