The Ripple Effect: First Quarter Flood Protection Progress

Hear a personal account of flood protection impacts in the city, plus a report on the program’s achievements and communications.

The Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board (FPBROB) and Jacobs Engineering delivered the quarterly status report on the Flood Protection Program (FPP) to City Council on March 17. In addition, a board member shared his story of flood damage and why he chooses to serve. In case you missed it, here are the key takeaways.

From Flooded Home to Public Service: Scott Miller’s Message to City Council

Scott Miller, a Windsor Oaks resident and member of the FPBROB, described how Hurricane Matthew in 2016 reshaped his neighborhood and inspired his service. His home, like many others in the area, took on more than a foot of water, leaving families who had lived there for decades devastated. The storm, he said, became a turning point that pushed the City toward major, long-term investments in flood protection and ultimately led to the 2021 voter-approved bond referendum.

Miller said his experience as a chief fire control technician in the Navy and Department of Defense civilian employee encouraged him to join the board to ensure accountability and clear communication. He stressed the importance of helping the public understand what their investment delivers and that projects are designed to protect against major storms, not every heavy rain event.

Despite rising costs, Miller praised the City’s momentum, the project work underway, and staff’s efforts to secure grants and identify efficiencies. He acknowledged that difficult decisions, such as the wetland mitigation work at Pleasure House Point, are sometimes necessary to keep critical projects moving forward.

“It’s really been inspiring to watch City staff move at full speed, turning the commitment born from Hurricane Matthew into visible, on-the-ground progress, and I’m definitely proud to be part of the oversight that keeps the program on track,” Miller said.

Updates from the Oversight Board

Jeff Waller, chairman of the FPBROB, reported on the briefings the board received this quarter including:

Construction projects in 2026.

Hydrodynamic separators used to treat stormwater quality.

Stormwater modeling review across private and public design projects.

The City’s Communications Office continued to build on a strong outreach strategy that aims to reach residents across multiple channels, including:

23 published blogs with more than 12,700 views.

20 videos reaching more than 177,000 views.

116 social media posts generating nearly 900,000 impressions and a 5.7% engagement rate, higher than the City average of 4.9%.

Website traffic to FPP pages grew by 40% in 2025, with notable spikes in the second half of the year.

Upcoming activities for the Board include return visits to the Windsor Woods Tide Gate site and Bow Creek Stormwater Park.

The Board meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Virginia Beach Economic Development office at Town Center. Meetings are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and share comments. More information is available on the Oversight Board webpage.

Milestones Reached Across Key Projects

Work is advancing throughout the city, with four projects reaching their next milestone since the last update to City Council, including the Church Point/Thoroughgood BMP (Best Management Practice) and Drainage Improvements project, which moved from the 30% design phase to 60% design phase. Two design build projects that reached milestones are the:

Lastly, the Elizabeth River Wetland and Floodplain Restoration moved into the construction phase, with work beginning in late January.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2026, progress will be made in the planning, design and procurement stages of other projects including Pungo Ferry Road Improvements, the Poinciana Pump Station, the Eastern Shore Drive Bundle and more.

Construction will also be completed on the Seatack Neighborhood Drainage Improvements project and the First Colonial Road and Oceana Boulevard Drainage Improvements project.

Across the Flood Protection Program, real progress is taking shape. Project construction is progressing, new designs are being engineered, and expanded communication is helping more residents stay connected. These efforts are building long‑term resilience for Virginia Beach.