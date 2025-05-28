The Ripple Effect: Lake Bradford-Chubb Lake Flood Project Moves Forward

Design of the new pump station and associated improvements is set to begin in the next few months.

Virginia Beach is taking big steps to address flooding in neighborhoods along Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road. The Lake Bradford/Chubb Lake Flood Protection Program (FPP) Master Project will benefit a wide area, including the Bradford Acres, Thoroughgood and Church Point neighborhoods.

Flooding has been an issue in the area for years, especially during heavy storms such as Hurricane Matthew, which caused water levels to rise dangerously high. Right now, the City is finalizing a contract with a Design-Build team that will handle both the design and construction of the Lake Bradford/Chubb Lake Stormwater Pump Station and Outfall project.

More Than a Pump Station

The FPP Master Project is a major upgrade to the stormwater system to help manage rising water levels and reduce the risk of property damage and road closures during major storms. Lake Bradford and Chubb Lake are located adjacent to Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek, where the new pump station will be located.

The City has applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Mitigation Assistance grant to help fund the work. Key features of this FPP Master Project include:

A new stormwater pump station at JEB Little Creek

Improved storm drain pipes and culverts

Mechanized tide control devices

Clearing and restoring channels and ditches

New detention and retention ponds

Roadway upgrades

Looking Ahead

As the City moves into the design phase for the Lake Bradford/Chubb Lake Stormwater Pump Station and Outfall project, residents can check for updates by visiting the project website. While construction won’t begin until 2027, the Lake Bradford/Chubb Lake Stormwater Pump Station and Outfall project is a big step toward long-term flood protection. It’s part of a broader effort to make Virginia Beach stronger, safer, and more resilient in the face of future storms.