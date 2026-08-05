The Ripple Effect: Virginia Beach Boardwalk Reduces Coastal Flooding

Systems hidden beneath quietly manage stormwater and safeguard the Oceanfront during severe weather.

The Virginia Beach Boardwalk is one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, offering ocean views, outdoor recreation and a place to gather year-round. But beneath its familiar surface is an important piece of infrastructure that quietly helps protect the Resort Area from flooding and coastal storms.

From Wooden Path to Flood Protection

The first wooden boardwalk was built in 1888 to help keep blowing sand out of nearby hotels. After a fire destroyed much of the original structure in 1907, it was rebuilt as a concrete seawall and promenade, which opened in 1928. But even concrete proved vulnerable to powerful storms and erosion.

The City partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1990s to build what we see today. The 3-mile Boardwalk stretches from 2nd to 40th streets, welcoming millions of visitors while serving a much larger purpose.

Built to Protect

The Boardwalk is designed to do more than provide access to the beach. Its sturdy concrete structure helps reduce the effects of storm surge, while an extensive underground stormwater system collects and moves rainwater away from streets, hotels and businesses. Large pump stations — located at 16th and 42nd streets — send that water back to the ocean, helping reduce flooding during heavy rain and coastal storms.

The Boardwalk helped set the stage for today’s Flood Protection Program, working alongside pump stations, tide gates, drainage improvements and other infrastructure to better manage both rainfall and tidal flooding.

Better Together: The Beach and The Boardwalk

Regular beach replenishment projects place new sand along the shoreline, creating a wider beach that reduces erosion before it reaches the concrete Boardwalk. In turn, the Boardwalk helps shield the Resort Area from storm surge and coastal flooding. Together, they form a layered defense that protects homes, businesses and public spaces while preserving one of Virginia Beach’s most treasured destinations.

Did you know?

Since 2002, it’s estimated that the City’s $20.2 million investment in beach replenishment has helped avert more than $1 billion in storm-related damages.