The Ripple Effect: Virginia Beach Students Join Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board

The Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board (FPBROB) in Virginia Beach recently welcomed two new non-voting student members, Isabelle Chao (left) and Torrence Spreder (right). Both students enter their senior year in high school this fall and are actively involved in the community. Their term on the board runs through June 2025.

“The Oversight Board has seven full-time members with varied backgrounds. Having two student members adds a new perspective on the City’s flooding concerns. Their participation benefits the City, the Board and the students,” said FPBROB Chairman Jeff Waller, P.E. “In fact, a City staff member recently made a presentation to a class at the Brock Environmental Center, thanks in part to the initiative taken by our student members. We look forward to many more contributions from Isabelle and Torrence in the coming year.”

Meet the Student Members

Isabelle Chao

Her passion for the environment and involvement in various school activities make Isabelle Chao a valuable addition to the FPBROB. Having completed her junior year at Tallwood High School, she is an active member of the National Honor Society and the student leadership team. In addition, the ambitious teen participates in Tallwood’s Global Studies and World Languages Academy, studying rigorous curricula where geography is integrated into every course. She also participates in Destination Imagination, a project-based program that teaches innovative problem-solving skills. With a keen interest in forest and ecology, Isabelle plans to pursue these fields in college.

Torrence Spreder

A rising senior at Kellam High School, Torrence Spreder aspires to study marine science in college and become an aquatic veterinarian. Her extracurricular activities include being co-chair of the Surfrider Club, a member of the Kellam Cheer and Dive Teams, and the school’s National Honor Society president. Torrence was also honored as a 2024 Neptune Princess for demonstrating active participation in school, community and civic organizations.

Environmentally Focused and Motivated

Isabelle and Torrence are students in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools Environmental Studies Program at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center. This prestigious two-year program, which students must apply to be selected, allows them to spend half of their school day learning about science and sustainability. The program’s hands-on environmental education provides a strong foundation for their roles on the FPBROB.

The Environmental Studies Program at the Brock Environmental Center is well-regarded for its instruction and comprehensive curriculum, which influences Isabelle and Torrence’s understanding of environmental issues.

Both students live in flood-prone areas of Virginia Beach, which sparked their interest in the City’s flood prevention efforts. Torrence resides in the Pungo area, a region particularly susceptible to flooding. Personal experiences motivated them to join the FPBROB to learn more about the City’s flood mitigation strategies and to contribute to these efforts.

As non-voting members of the FPBROB, Isabelle and Torrence aim to provide a student perspective on the City’s flood prevention initiatives. They hope to share their insights and knowledge with their peers in the Environmental Studies Program, fostering a broader understanding of local environmental challenges and solutions among students.

Learning and Serving the Community

The new student Board members are enthusiastic about learning about the City’s flood protection projects and grateful for the opportunity to serve. They see their participation as a way to help the City while gaining valuable knowledge and experience.

Isabelle and Torrence’s involvement in the FPBROB bring a unique and youthful perspective to the board, while strengthening their educational and professional development. Their contributions enhance discussions and decision-making processes, which benefit the whole community.

Adding Isabelle Chao and Torrence Spreder to the FPBROB marks a significant step toward greater youth involvement in local government and environmental advocacy. Their commitment to learning and community service is commendable and sets a positive example for other students.

To learn more about the Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board and its work addressing the more than 40 projects of the Flood Protection Program, visit virginiabeach.gov/rippleeffect.

If you’re interested in volunteering on one of the City’s numerous appointive agencies (as a resident or a high school student), submit a Talent Bank application to the City Clerk’s Office.