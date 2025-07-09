The Ripple Effect: Federal Funds Support Flood Protection in Virginia Beach

Track the progress of drainage improvements and dredging dollars at work.

Neighborhoods across the city are seeing significant flood protection improvements thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal funding program passed in 2021 to support pandemic recovery and help communities invest in infrastructure. In Virginia Beach, $44.8 million in ARPA funding is being used to improve stormwater systems and dredge lakes to help protect homes, roads and businesses from flooding.

The City is making strong progress — 81% of the allotted funds have been spent, well ahead of the December 2026 deadline. Here’s a look at the impact of that funding.

From Bay Colony to Upton Estates: 23 Neighborhoods Received Drainage Improvements

Improvements to stormwater drainage in the city’s neighborhoods were a key part of the ARPA funding, with 98% of the $30.58 million portion already spent. An additional $102,000 will come from the City’s stormwater Capital Improvement Program (CIP), because more work was needed than originally anticipated. Drainage improvements have been completed or are underway in 23 neighborhoods, including:

Bay Colony Birchwood Gardens Birdneck Point Broad Bay Estates Charlestowne Lakes South Courthouse Estates Foxfire Great Neck Estates Great Neck Meadows Groveland Park Hillcrest Farms Laurel Cove Lynnhaven Colony Pembroke Meadows Red Mill Farm Redwing Rock Creek Salem Villages Seatack Southgate Thalia Manor Three Oaks Upton Estates

Accomplishments include:

61 miles of stormwater pipes inspected using closed circuit television technology

14 miles of stormwater pipes lined to restore proper flow and function

Map of Virginia Beach with ARPA neighborhood drainage project areas shaded in green and numbered according to article, and lake dredging project locations shown as blue dots.

Lake Dredging: Big Results Below the Surface

Virginia Beach committed $14.3 million in ARPA funding to lake dredging efforts, and work is now complete at four lakes: Reedtown Lake, John B. Dey Lake, Lovetts Pond and Great Neck Lake #2. Construction is either underway or set to begin in the late fall at nine additional lakes: Indian Lakes, Lynnhaven Mall #1 Lake, Lynnhaven Mall #3 Lake, Sabre Street Extended #1 Lake, Chandler Creek Canal, Green Meadows Lake, Rosemont Road Lake, Chapel Lake and Salem Lakes #1.



Crews have hauled away 142,055 cubic yards of dredged material. That’s:

Equal to 10,147 dump trucks

Enough to fill 1,064 Olympic-sized swimming pools

Equivalent to a 12-mile berm that’s 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide

Dredging is an important maintenance activity that helps restore the health, safety and function of lakes and canals. Benefits of the removal of sediment include:

Improved water quality

Restored water flow

Reduced neighborhood flooding

Erosion prevention

Dredging projects take longer to complete than drainage improvement projects, because they involve activities such as permitting, hauling and traffic maintenance. To date, 43% of the dredging funds have been spent, and the remaining funds are expected to be spent by the December 2026 deadline. An additional $1.14 million will come from the City’s stormwater CIP to cover increased contractor costs.