The Ripple Effect: Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes Projects Reviewed on Oct. 10 Public Open House

Residents learned about the Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes Flood Protection Program during a public open house on Oct. 10 at the Bow Creek Recreation Center.

City staff and the design-build team of Arcadis and Flatiron Construction delivered a presentation, which included a brief overview of the city’s primary flood pathways, highlighting the importance of mitigating flooding risks in a city surrounded by water. It also included a review of the citywide Flood Protection Program funded by the 2021 Bond Referendum. This funding enables the design and construction of critical flood protection infrastructure across several neighborhoods, including Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes.

Focusing on Local Neighborhood Projects

Presenters focused on projects specifically designed to protect these three neighborhoods from flooding. City staff, along with Arcadis and Flatiron, presented details on four active construction projects and seven planned projects currently in the design phase. Active construction projects include:

Windsor Woods Tide Gate

One of the primary projects discussed was the Windsor Woods Tide Gate, located across Thalia Creek, just west of Lake Windsor at the Mount Trashmore Park. This tide gate is a critical piece of infrastructure designed to prevent storm surge and tidal flooding from entering Lake Windsor. The City will later add a new pump station at this site as well. The tide gate is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

Drainage Improvements at South Plaza Trail and Presidential Boulevard

Another significant project involves drainage improvements at South Plaza Trail and Presidential Boulevard. The site is located on the west side of Rosemont Road. Crews are installing 3,000 linear feet of new stormwater pipe, along with new stormwater structures and public utility upgrades. These pipes are large enough for people 6 feet tall to walk through without lowering their heads. This project will be completed by spring 2025.

Old Forge Road and Red Lion Road Drainage Upgrades

On Old Forge Road and Red Lion Road, crews are installing 1,700 linear feet of replacement and parallel stormwater pipes, new stormwater structures, and public utility upgrades, including water and sewer improvements. This work is scheduled for completion this month.

Bow Creek Stormwater Park

One of the largest and most ambitious projects currently in progress is the Bow Creek Stormwater Park, to be constructed in two phases. The project involves excavating an astonishing 1 million cubic yards of soil — enough to fill 50,000 dump trucks or 305 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Upon its completion in 2030, the park will span 120 acres and offer amenities such as wildlife viewing areas, scenic overlooks, nature and mountain bike trails, kayak launches, an event lawn and more.

“We’re not just digging a hole in the ground,” explained Mike Mundy, Stormwater Program manager. “We are proud of this project for the way it gives back to residents citywide — far beyond flood protection for these communities.”

Design-build Mega Bundle Projects

The design-build contractor team of Arcadis and Flatiron provided an overview of seven additional projects currently in the design phase. They include:

Windsor Woods Projects

A large-capacity pump station

Low-height flood barriers and elevated roadway along South Boulevard

Dredging Thalia Creek between Lake Windsor and Lake Trashmore with the installation of culverts to Lake Trashmore

Princess Anne Plaza Projects

North London Bridge Creek tide gate and large-capacity pump station

North London Bridge Creek flood barriers to stop runoff, high tides and storm surge

The Lakes Projects

South London Bridge Creek channels and tide gate, which will work in concert with the North London Bridge Creek tide gate and pump station

A linear flood barrier along the Green Run Canal to assist with water level control

A new Holland Road tide gate will provide 40 to 60 acre-feet of storage in The Lakes, and additional drainage improvements are planned for Chimney Hill Parkway and Carew Road. (Acre-foot is a unit of volume used in the United States to reference large-scale water resources, like a reservoir.)

Closing Q&A

Following the formal presentations, attendees explored a series of information stations, where they could speak directly with City staff and representatives of the design-build team. The stations provided residents with opportunities to ask questions, gather additional details and learn how these projects will impact their neighborhoods.

