The Virginia Choral Society says “We’re Back” with Live Concerts

The Virginia Choral Society presents its first in-person concert series in nearly two years as it kicks off its 91st season next weekend. Titled Things That Go Bump In The Night, this concert features a variety of music that explores the night – both the beautiful side and the scary side – from classical to Broadway, from Hollywood to Harry Potter.

Under the artistic direction of Dr. Bryson Mortensen, the chorus will perform standard pieces and unique arrangements, along with crowd pleasers like “Double Trouble” from Harry Potter, “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” and “The Monster Mash!” The title piece is Elizabeth Alexander’s three-part work “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” which the composer describes as “a humorous and courageous journey from dusk to dawn” that offers a “light-hearted spin on our imagined fears.”

Advance tickets are available for $16, or $15 for seniors, military, or students, and can be purchased on the Virginia Choral Society’s website. Tickets at the door are $20, or $18 for seniors, military or students. Children under 9 are free.

Concert schedule:

Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 6812 River Rd., Newport News

Oct.10, 7:30 p.m., Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1589 Steeple Dr., Suffolk

Each concert is subject to CDC and Commonwealth guidelines in place at the time of each concert; currently masks and social distancing are required. The VCS Chorus will also be wearing masks and following CDC guidance.