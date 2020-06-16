The Virginia Symphony Orchestra affirms unequivocally that Black Lives Matter

We acknowledge the innumerable inequities of our society as they relate to the lives of Black Americans and the injustices they have endured from their enslavement in this country to the present. These inequities are a great stain on the ideal of “liberty and justice for all” which continues to elude Black Americans.

While the Virginia Symphony strives to be a caring organization, welcoming and respecting of diversity, we have also undeniably shared in the systemic and institutional racism that has plagued America.

Recent events have compelled us as an organization to expand and accelerate our efforts to examine and combat the multifaceted nature of racism. We must examine racism beyond the actions of individuals, for it is embedded in the very fabric of our society. Racism is dehumanizing to everyone it touches.

In our mission to present orchestral music for the enjoyment of all people, the VSO will continue to provide intentional opportunities for Black Americans to enjoy, serve and participate in every area of this institution whether as a patron, board member, musician, administrator or staff. The VSO will strengthen our ongoing efforts to develop and implement new strategies for programming and artistic choices to reflect the presence of Black Americans more openly as conductors, composers, and performers of orchestral music. We will also endeavor to open more avenues of communication between the VSO and the Black American communities we serve.

We are resolved to affirm our identity explicitly and publicly as an anti-racist organization. We acknowledge that racism can be conscious or unconscious, nonetheless we vow to purposefully identify, discuss, and challenge racism and the impact it has on the people we serve. We will also challenge ourselves to listen, understand, and correct inequities during this intentional process.

We resolve to develop and work to implement strategies that dismantle racism within all aspects of our organization and society.

We are resolved that our anti-racism commitment continually be reflected in our culture through our policies, programs, and practices.

Signed,

Mike McClellan, Chair, Board of Directors

Karen M. Philion, President & CEO