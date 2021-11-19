Newport News native M.U. El-Bey launched his clothing line, The Virginia Villains Clothing Company, in 2017 as a home based business and opened his store front shop earlier this year. Being proud of his Newport News and Virginia roots, El-bey set out to create a brand that is unique and special to Virginia. He says that while doing research he discovered that the word villain was derived from the Latin word villanus, which, during the Middle Ages, meant villager, someone bound to the soil of the land, so he settled on the Virginia Villains brand. Virginia Villains Clothing Company offers retail and apparel products. Some of the store’s in-demand items include t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, carry cups, and a curated custom perfume and cologne for men and women. The business also offers a variety of custom clothing designs and the capability to do full embroidered garments on all products including jean jackets, athletic wear, jerseys for sports teams, and sweat suits. The mission of the brand is to promote a “refusal to quit” mindset and to encourage individuals to work to overcome any obstacles they may encounter in life. El-Bey also feels that it is important to support and give back to the community in a positive way. Since 2010, he has held a Peace Rally twice a year in King-Lincoln Park with guest speakers and family activities and the aim to reduce/curtail gun violence as well as promote positive energy and presence. The Virginia Villains retail clothing boutique is located at at 12975 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 101 in Jefferson Ridge Shoppes III and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. To learn more, visit www.thevirginiavillainsclothingcompany.com.