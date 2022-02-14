HBCU Events!
By: U.S. Department of Education
Upcoming Virtual Opportunities
- March 9-11, 2022 – National Environmental Justice Conference and Training Program is. Register HERE: https://thenejc.org/program/
- March 31, 2022 – Alabama State University Spring 2022 Virtual Career Fair (All Majors) – https://app.joinhandshake.com/edu/career_fairs/31078/invite.
- February 28, 2022 – EEOC Atlanta District Office will hold a Black History Month Roundtable on Monday, February 28 from 2:00-3:00pm. We will be sending out more information to include the registration link soon. Please contact us if interested in our Know Your Rights Webinar for HBCU Students in March. There will be more details to come once we receive confirmation for all of the schools interested. Contact Terrie Dandy (dandy@eeoc.gov / (470) 531-4764) | Irene Carter Kent (Irene.carter@eeoc.gov / (470) 531-4806).
- FDA Scientific Conference Grant – https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-19-306.html. Additional information – https://www.fda.gov/federal-state-local-tribal-and-territorial-officials/grants-and-cooperative-agreements/scientific-conference-grant-program.
The White House has launched a new resource to help individuals and families order free at-home COVID tests from COVIDtests.gov. Those who have difficulty accessing the Internet or need additional support placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 to get help in English and many other languages. This call-line is open 8AM to midnight ET – 7 days a week. A TTY line (1-888-720-7489) is also available to support access to hearing impaired callers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living (ACL) has also established additional resources. People with disabilities can reach out to the Disability Information and Assistance Line (DIAL) by calling 888-677-1199 or by emailing DIAL@usaginganddisability.org at any time. Older adults can call the Eldercare Locator at 800-677-1116 or visit the Eldercare Locator website to access live chat assistance or to browse resources. More information on these COVID-19 resources can be found here.
|U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development Rural Gateway Peer-to-Peer Web Conference Call Investing in Rural Prosperity Date: February 22, 2022 Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET
The Office of Rural Housing and Economic Development (ORHED) invites you to take part in our next Peer-to-Peer Web Conference Call. Scheduled for February 22, 2022, this call will offer participants the opportunity to learn more about investing in rural and underserved communities.
Topics to be discussedInvesting in climate resilienceSupporting local entrepreneurship and small businessesAdvancing racial equity through rural development investmentsParticipant InstructionsYou must pre-register to receive a joining link for the event.
If you have any questions, please call 1-877-RURAL-26 (1-877-787-2526).
Access funding alerts and learn more about innovative strategies. Rural Gateway resources include:
Mailing lists that connect you to others engaged in rural community development across the countryWeb Conference Calls that highlight model programs and provide an opportunity to ask questions and interact with your peersFederal Agency Rural Programs/Resources and Funding Opportunity links to numerous federal programs across agencies that provide grants and loans for rural communitiesCase Studies illustrating common challenges and innovative strategies
|Internal Revenue ServiceDuring the month of March 2022, several divisions from the Internal Revenue Service (including W&I, SBSE, LB&I, IT, RAAS, TAS, Appeals, Chief Counsel, TEGE, HCO) will be hosting information sessions every Thursday highlighting different IRS positions each session, which we anticipate multiple openings nationwide in FY2022. Also, there will be a session on Tuesday, March 29th. We are inviting students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to learn more about the work we do at the Internal Revenue Service and some of the great career opportunities to make the IRS a career choice.
IRS representatives will share insight into these exciting career opportunities along with how to apply for them. These information sessions are your opportunity to speak to IRS employees to gain a better understanding of their day-to-day work.
To register for one of these sessions, please see the attached or RSVP using one of the links below. Please note that capacity is limited for these sessions, so we advise you to register early.
Sessions will be held via Zoom, every Thursday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Eastern Standard Time to discuss the following positions:
Date and Times
Title
Registration link
March 3, 2022 @4:00
IRS information sessions for HBCUs & Alumni-Tax Administration support and Advocacy careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/261812898427
March 10, 2022 @4:00
IRS information sessions for HBCUs & Alumni-IT, legal & criminal investigation careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262605509147
March 17, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni- HR & Business Administration careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262653643117
March 24, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs and Alumni about STEM careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262683432217
March 29, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni-Tax Compliance & Appeals careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262732749727
March 31, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni Hiring Process & Resume tips
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262767393347
Click here to learn more about our organization and some of our positions. Make Your Future Count! If you want to use your talents to make a difference for America, you’re looking in the right place. We want the IRS workforce to be excited about the future and, as one of the nation’s largest and most diverse institutions, we can give you an inside view of the world of finance that you can’t find anywhere else. So, when it’s time for you to enter the workforce, we’re hoping you’ll consider working with us.
For additional information and questions about the virtual information session or these positions, send an email to sbse.recruitment@irs.gov with your name and inquiry and we will be happy to answer your questions. Take some time and come check us out. Thank you.