HBCU Events!

Internal Revenue ServiceDuring the month of March 2022, several divisions from the Internal Revenue Service (including W&I, SBSE, LB&I, IT, RAAS, TAS, Appeals, Chief Counsel, TEGE, HCO) will be hosting information sessions every Thursday highlighting different IRS positions each session, which we anticipate multiple openings nationwide in FY2022. Also, there will be a session on Tuesday, March 29th. We are inviting students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to learn more about the work we do at the Internal Revenue Service and some of the great career opportunities to make the IRS a career choice.

IRS representatives will share insight into these exciting career opportunities along with how to apply for them. These information sessions are your opportunity to speak to IRS employees to gain a better understanding of their day-to-day work.

To register for one of these sessions, please see the attached or RSVP using one of the links below. Please note that capacity is limited for these sessions, so we advise you to register early.

Sessions will be held via Zoom, every Thursday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Eastern Standard Time to discuss the following positions:

Date and Times

Title

Registration link

March 3, 2022 @4:00

IRS information sessions for HBCUs & Alumni-Tax Administration support and Advocacy careers

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/261812898427



March 10, 2022 @4:00

IRS information sessions for HBCUs & Alumni-IT, legal & criminal investigation careers

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262605509147



March 17, 2022 @4:00

IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni- HR & Business Administration careers

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262653643117



March 24, 2022 @4:00

IRS information session for HBCUs and Alumni about STEM careers

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262683432217



March 29, 2022 @4:00

IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni-Tax Compliance & Appeals careers

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262732749727



March 31, 2022 @4:00

IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni Hiring Process & Resume tips

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262767393347



Click here to learn more about our organization and some of our positions. Make Your Future Count! If you want to use your talents to make a difference for America, you’re looking in the right place. We want the IRS workforce to be excited about the future and, as one of the nation’s largest and most diverse institutions, we can give you an inside view of the world of finance that you can’t find anywhere else. So, when it’s time for you to enter the workforce, we’re hoping you’ll consider working with us.

For additional information and questions about the virtual information session or these positions, send an email to sbse.recruitment@irs.gov with your name and inquiry and we will be happy to answer your questions. Take some time and come check us out. Thank you.