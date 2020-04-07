THE WHITE HOUSE INITIATIVE ON HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

COVID-19 (“Coronavirus”) Information and Resources for Schools and School Personnel

Health officials are currently taking steps to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 (“Coronavirus”) into communities across the United States. Schools can play an important role in this effort.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 along with their Guidance for School Settings.

Student Opportunities

To RSVP for this Information Session email: Elyse.Jones@ed.gov

More Free Amazon Resources!!!

Amazon Future Engineer Program Flyer: Click here!

Amazon Future Engineer Program Application Information: Amazon Future Engineer Program – Apply.pdf

Amazon Future Engineer Program Information: Click here!

The White House Internship Program

Fall 2020 Applications Available

The Fall 2020 White House Internship Program application is now open (Link to application: https://www.whitehouse.gov/get-involved/internships/apply/).

The application portal will remain open until 11:59 PM EDT on Friday, April 24, 2020. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

The Fall 2020 White House Internship Program term runs from Wednesday, September 16 to Friday, December 11, 2020. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age by the internship program start date and must be able to commit to the full internship term to be eligible.

Additionally, applicants must be United States citizens and meet at least one of the following criteria to apply:

Are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two-to-four year institution) and have completed two semesters prior to the internship start date.

Have graduated from an undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two-to-four year institution) no more than two years before the internship program start date.

Are a veteran of the United States Armed Forces who possesses a high school diploma or its equivalent and has served on active duty—for any length of time—in the two years preceding the internship program start date.

The White House Internship Program is highly competitive. Applicants are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to public service, leadership in the community, and commitment to the Trump Administration. Questions about the White House Internship Program application can be directed to intern_application@who.eop.gov. More information, including details about placements in the White House Internship Program and a list of frequently asked questions, can be found on the White House website: https://www.whitehouse.gov/participate/internships.

FEMA Summer Intern Announcements

Summer Intern Announcements have been posted, please forward to anyone that may be interested in applying.

FEMA-20-SC-SUMINT10-0399

Student Trainee (Administrative); GS-0399-2/3/4/5; Washington DC & Winchester, VA

FEMA-20-SC-SUMINT11-0099

Student Trainee (Emergency Management), GS-0099-05; Washington DC & Winchester, VA

FEMA-20-SC-SUMINT12-2299

Student Trainee (Information Technology), GS-2299-5: Washington DC & Winchester, VA

FEMA-20-SC-SUMINT13-0099

Student Trainee (Emergency Management), GS-0099-05, Chicago, IL

FEMA-20-SC-SUMINT14-0099

Student Trainee (Emergency Management), GS-0099-05, Denton, TX

U.S. Office of Personnel Management

FREE WEBINARS HOSTED BY THE U.S. OFFICE OF PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT

If you or someone you know is interested in working for the federal government, then the following webinars will be of interest. All sessions are free. However, they are limited to 1,500 participants each. All times are Eastern.

Writing Your Federal Resume

Interested in a Federal Government job and learning from the experts? The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will present an in-depth webinar that provides attendees with the tips and tools needed to write a competitive Federal resume.

April 14, 2020, 3:00 p.m. REGISTER

April 29, 2020, 1:30 p.m. REGISTER

May 12, 2020. 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

May 27, 2020, 1:30 p.m. REGISTER

Navigating USAJOBS – Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs

Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar that provides a step-by-step process for navigating USAJOBS. We cover job searching, creating your account/profile, reviewing Job Opportunity Announcements, applying, and application status.

April 15, 2020, 3:00 p.m. REGISTER

April 21, 2020, 1:30 p.m. REGISTER

May 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

Interviewing

Join the staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach (RPO) division of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), for an in-depth webinar on the Federal Government interview process. It explains the types of interviews, delivery methods, common questions, responding using the S.T.A.R. (Situation/Task, Action, Result) method and preparing for an interview.

April 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

April 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m. REGISTER

May 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. REGISTER

May 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m. REGISTER

National and Federal Opportunities

U.S. Department of Defense

Newton Award for Transformative Ideas during the COVID-19 Pandemic

This award will be presented to a single investigator or team of up to two investigators that develops a “transformative idea” to resolve challenges, advance frontiers, and set new paradigms in areas of immense potential benefit to DoD and the nation at large.

For more information, please view the funding announcement here: NEWTON AWARD

To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement. For more information about FWS job opportunities and employee benefits, please visit our FWS Human Resources page.

Students interested in wildlife conservation and stewardship are encouraged to apply for our paid internships through our partnership organizations. Opportunities with FWS and other conservation agencies throughout the country can be found on the following partner’s websites:

*You will need to use the agency filter to see our internships offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

GRANTS

Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund: Traditional Conservation Grants

Opportunity Number F20AS00070

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to announce the availability of funding to help State, Commonwealth, and Territories (hereafter states) develop and implement programs to conserve and recover threated and endangered species under the Service’s jurisdiction. Financial assistance, provided in the form of grants, can be used to support projects that have direct conservation benefits for federally listed species, candidate and at-risk species, and recently delisted species.

Estimated Total Program Funding: $13,000,000

Award Ceiling: $2,000,000

Award Floor: $1

Closing Date for Application: July 3, 2020

For More Information

Candidate Conservation Action Funds

Opportunity Number F20AS00071

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to announce the availability of funding on a competitive basis to states, landowners, educators, non-profit organizations, researchers and other potential partners to secure information about candidate and other at-risk species to avert listing of species pursuant to the Endangered Species Act, and to help conserve the ecosystems upon which these species depend.

Award Ceiling: $1,000,000

Award Floor: $100

Closing Date for Application: Throughout year but no later than Sept 4, 2020

For More Information:

RECOVERY CHALLENGE FUNDS

Opportunity Number F20AS00072

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to announce the Recovery Challenge funding opportunity to enhance and increase partnerships with agencies and organizations implementing highest priority recovery actions for federally listed endangered and threatened species, and in particular for genetically-sound breeding, rearing and reintroduction programs.

Award Ceiling: $1,000,000

Award Floor: $100

Closing Date for Application: June 4, 2020

For More Information

RECOVERY IMPLEMENTATION FUNDS

Opportunity Number F20AS00073

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to announce the availability of financial assistance on a competitive basis to States, other Federal agencies, landowners, educators, non-profit organizations, researchers, and other partners for projects that will contribute to the recovery of FWS-managed endangered and threatened species in the United States, and is limited to projects carrying out actions described in a species’ approved recovery document.

Award Ceiling: $1,000,000

Award Floor: $100

Closing Date for Application: Throughout year but no later than Sept 4, 2020

For More Information

U.S. Department of the Interior

NAWCA – 2021 Mexico Standard Grants

Funding Opportunity Number: F20AS00069

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to announce the availability of funding through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) Mexico Standard Grants Program. The goal of the program is to promote partnerships between public agencies and groups interested in protecting, improving, restoring, and managing an appropriate distribution and diversity of wetland ecosystems and other habitats for wetlands-associated migratory birds and other fish and wildlife in North America. A 1:1 match is required. This program supports the DOI and FWS mission of protecting and managing the nation’s natural resources by collaborating with partners and stakeholders to conserve land and water and to expand outdoor recreation and access.

Estimated Total Funding $2,500,000

Award Ceiling $1,000,000

Award Floor $10,000

Closing Date for Applications May 19, 2020

For additional Information

NAWCA – 2021-2 Canada Standard Grants

Funding Opportunity Number: F20AS00066

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to announce the availability of funding through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) Canada Standard Grants Program. The program is a competitive, matching grants program that supports public-private partnerships carrying out projects in Canada that further the goals of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act. Projects must involve long-term protection, restoration, enhancement and/or establishment of wetlands and associated uplands habitats for the benefit of all wetlands-associated migratory birds. This program supports the DOI and FWS mission of protecting and managing the nation’s natural resources by collaborating with partners and stakeholders to conserve land and water and to expand outdoor recreation and access.

Estimated Total Funding $22,000,000

Award Ceiling $10,000,000

Award Floor $200,000

Closing Date for Applications August 28, 2020

For additional Information