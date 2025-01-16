The Winter Wildlife Festival Returns to Celebrate 15 Years in Virginia Beach

Enjoy owl encounters, wildlife viewing excursions and family activities

Grab your binoculars and winter jacket to venture into a week filled with awe and wonder at the 15th Winter Wildlife Festival (WWF). Whether you’re a nature enthusiast or a family looking for a memorable day out, the Winter Wildlife Festival welcomes all. It’s an invitation to step away from the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary beauty that our natural areas of Virginia Beach have to offer in the winter months.

Festival Kickoff

Mark your calendar and join Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation at the Festival Kickoff to meet more than 40 exhibitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Princess Anne Recreation Center to enjoy winged animals, walk-up workshops, winter and all things wildlife. While you’re there, enjoy a treat from Buzz Stop and Luvabowls food trucks onsite.

Participating in the wildlife festival is not just a treat for your senses; it’s a contribution to conservation efforts. By attending, you support initiatives aimed at protecting wildlife and their habitats, ensuring a future where generations can marvel at their beauty. Interactive exhibits and hands-on activities offer an engaging experience for all ages. Children’s activities include crafts and games, story time, animal encounters and paint sessions.

Walk-up workshops include:

10 a.m.: Top 10 Spots in Virginia Beach for Wildlife Viewing: An insider’s guide from Parks & Rec’s land manager

11:15 a.m.: Explore The Wild: An interactive app to maximize your outdoor experience

12:30 p.m.: Trailblazers In Nature: Rediscovering African American legacy in conservation

1:45 p.m.: Dinosaurs Swim Among Us: River Sturgeon in Virginia

In celebration of 15 years of the WWF, a silent auction will take place on site with benefits going to Virginia Beach Parks & Rec Foundation and the FLOW (Fostering Love for the Outdoors & Wildlife) program for youth. One-of-a-kind items are available for auction including a custom folding kayak, local artwork, shorebird carving and a painting made by Hector the harbor seal from the Virginia Aquarium.

Keynote Event Presented by Dr. Mamie Parker

Attend the keynote address at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library for a presentation by Dr. Mamie Parker:My Journey to Passion, Inspiration and Excellence to Birds and Conservation.

Parker spent her career as a fish and wildlife biologist and served as the former head of fisheries for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Her work focuses on building bridges with nontraditional partners in the conservation community and advocating for more women in wild STEM careers.

Join the livestream on the VBPR Facebook page for the announcement of the 2025 Mary Reid Barrow Wildlife Advocate Award.

Guided Trips and Excursions in Virginia Beach

Have you ever wanted to explore First Landing Park at night, go whale watching in the Atlantic Ocean, sample the freshest oysters directly from the Bay, or look for harbor seals around the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel? Well now is your chance to register for these unique experiences here in Virginia Beach. Register today and embrace the beauty of the coast. Some experiences have limited availability.

The 15th Winter Wildlife Festival partners include the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (co-sponsor), Conservation & Recreation, Virginia Beach Audubon Society, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services, LRNow, Virginia Beach Public Library and the Virginia Aquarium.

Support the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Foundation by ordering a special edition shirt of winter birds wearing hats or WWF apparel, including a limited-edition 15th anniversary sweatshirt. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit winterwildlifevb.com.

*Please note: live animals and exhibits are subject to change.