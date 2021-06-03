The “Zoom In” Photo Contest is Back!

Newport News Tourism’s “Zoom In on Newport News” photo contest is back with a chance for participants to win a $500 cash prize! Whether you are a Newport News resident or a visitor to our great city, Newport News Tourism invites you to “ZOOM In” on Newport News and submit your photos to the 2021 Photo Contest now through October 31. This year’s theme is “The Great Outdoors,” showcasing the rural and urban beauty of Newport News. The contest is free to enter; participants must be at least 12 years of age and U.S. residents. Photos previously submitted to the 2019 (or prior) “Zoom In on Newport News” photo contests are not eligible for this year’s contest. All photographs must have been taken in Newport News. Find additional information on contest rules, details on how to enter your photos and more by visiting Tourism’s website.