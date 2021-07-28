There is still time for employers to take part in Aug. 18 career fair

July 22, 2021 – Workforce Hampton is looking for employers to take part in a career fair on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. If you have more than five openings to fill, come join the Get Hired Hampton career fair. Businesses can go online to reserve a spot at the fair. The registration deadline is Friday, July 23. To learn more about Workforce Hampton, go online. If you are looking for a job, plan on attending the Aug. 18 career fair, and watch for more information.