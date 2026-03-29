Thousands Rally in D.C. During “No Kings” Protests
By: HRM Staff
Thousands gathered in Washington, D.C., for the nationwide “No Kings” day of action. Organizers, including American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said the rally defended workers, public services and democratic rights. Speakers like Lee Saunders urged continued unity and action as crowds marched through the city. Similar demonstrations took place in cities across the country as part of the coordinated national effort.