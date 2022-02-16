By: The City Of Richmond

RICHMOND, VA — The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of a three-alarm fire at William Fox Elementary School in the Fan District.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, crews responded to Fox Elementary School at 2300 Hanover Avenue for the report of a building fire. Once on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the top floor above the main entrance. The fire was quickly spreading across the top of the structure.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., a second alarm was struck. At approximately 11:09 p.m., parts of the roof began to collapse, so all crews were evacuated from the interior. They then focused on a defensive attack from the exterior. At approximately 11:13 p.m., a third alarm was struck. At approximately 2:44 a.m., the incident was marked under control. Crews will be on scene through the morning to monitor hotspots. No injuries have been reported.

Crews from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS and the Henrico County Division of Fire provided mutual aid by backfilling fire stations. Members of the Richmond Police Department provided support on scene with traffic control and stopped vehicles from running over fire hoses in the area.