Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Club Returns to NSU

The Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Club at Norfolk State University has a proud history dating back to the 1990s. For many years, it was one of the University’s most vibrant student organizations until it became inactive in 2015. This fall, the club was officially reactivated, continuing a legacy that connects law, leadership and service.

After returning to the University in 2024, Dr. Kimberly Hutson, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science, was inspired by students who wanted to bring the club back. Their persistence and leadership—especially from Danielle Douglas, who now serves as President, and Chance Neal, Vice President—helped make that vision a reality.

Club advisor, Dr. Hutson, and Pre-Law Club Executive Board

“At an HBCU, legacy matters—especially legal legacy,” says Dr. Hutson. “Justice Thurgood Marshall’s life reminds us that law is not just a profession but a force for justice and community transformation. The club’s mission is to promote civic engagement through legal literacy for all students who want to build stronger, more informed communities. Whether students plan to attend law school or simply wish to understand how the law impacts daily life, the club provides an inclusive space to learn, connect and lead.”

Today, the Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Club has about 20 active members. While many are political science majors preparing for law school, membership is open to students from all disciplines who share a passion for law, justice and civic responsibility. Activities include legal literacy workshops, LSAT preparation, guest speakers and discussions on constitutional law, civil rights and public policy. Members also engage with alumni and legal professionals to explore career opportunities in law and government.

The goal of the club is to advance civic engagement through legal literacy. Understanding the law empowers students to advocate for themselves, participate meaningfully in civic life, and contribute to a more just society.