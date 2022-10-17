Tickets are NOW on Sale for the 2022 CIAA Football Championship!

By: Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)

CHARLOTTE, NC (October 17, 2022) — The top football teams from the Northern and Southern Divisions of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, will face off on Saturday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET when the league hosts the 2022 CIAA Football Championship game at Salem Stadium in Salem, VA.

Advance general admission tickets to the Football Championship are $15, while day-of-the-event tickets are $25. Both are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Special rates for students with school IDs will be available the day of the event for $10. Admission for children ages 7 and under is free. Tickets are also available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday – Friday: 8 am – 5 pm). Children 8-14 for $10.



The battle for conference supremacy is among the festivities being held in Virginia’s Blue Ridge as the area is also home to both the 2022 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship, which takes place on October 27 at Green Hill Park, and the 2022 Volleyball Championship, the semifinals takes place on November 11 and the championship game takes place on November 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET at Salem Civic Center. Tickets to the cross country championship and volleyball championship are free.

CIAA VIP Tickets for the football championship are available for advanced purchase only on Ticketmaster.com. While supplies last, a $30 upgrade will include FREE VIP reserved parking, one-time entry to CIAA Hospitality Tent sponsored by the City of Salem, and a FREE Championship Program. Get this sale while supplies last! You MUST present your Hospitality ticket to gain access for parking and to get into the tent.

Family-friendly activities during the football finale include free tailgating and a fireworks display after the game. The always crowd favorite marching bands and cheerleading squads will also be a part of this year’s championship experience. After the contest, fans are encouraged to stay for an extravagant fireworks display and the awards presentation.

Parking is free and fans are encouraged to begin their tailgating festivities at 9:00 a.m. with gates opening at 12 noon.

If you cannot attend this year’s CIAA Football Championship, you can catch the game live on the CIAA Sports Network — available for purchase at $14.95. Deadline for requesting credentials is Monday, November 7th.

About theCIAA

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. In 2020, the conference celebrated the special 75th anniversary of its Championship Basketball Tournament – an event that has become a must-see in the African American community. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. Chowan University is an associate member in football. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.