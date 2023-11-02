Tickets are NOW on Sale for the 2023 CIAA Football Championship!

WHAT: Join us for the 2023 CIAA Football Championship!

The two top football teams from the Northern and Southern Divisions of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, will face off with a chance to win the Championship Title. Advance general admission tickets to the Football Championship are $15, Youth or Student with IDs are $10. Both are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Admission for children ages 7 and under is free. Tickets are also available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday – Friday: 8 am – 5 pm).

CIAA VIP Tickets for the football championship are available for advanced purchase only on Ticketmaster.com. While supplies last, a $30 upgrade will include FREE VIP reserved parking, one-time entry to CIAA Hospitality Tent sponsored by the City of Salem, and a FREE Championship Program. Get this sale while supplies last! You MUST present your Hospitality ticket to gain parking access and get into the tent.

WHERE: Salem Football Stadium

Salem, Virginia

WHEN: Saturday, November 11th at 3PMMedia Credentials: Media interested in covering any of the 2023 CIAA Football Championship can submit a credential request HERE. (Note: space will be limited). The deadline for requesting credentials is Monday, November 6th.

