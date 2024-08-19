Tidewater German-American Society Octoberfest, Sept. 7

Guten Tag! The Tidewater German-American Society will hold its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., at Columbian Hall (100 Columbus Way) in Newport News.

German music by The Happy Dutchman, bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad, dessert, singing, dancing, games, and the annual stein holding competition await! Dust off your Dirndl’s and Lederhosen, and join us for Gemutlichkeit (friendliness and good cheer)!

Advance registration is required by Aug. 21. Adult tickets are $30 and children (6 – 12) are $20. Contact Stephen Hudak for tickets at 757-945-9063.