Tidewater Veterans Day Parade, Ceremony & Luncheon Slated for Nov. 11

By: City of Virginia Beach

​Join us as we pay tribute to and honor all veterans at the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. More than 120 units with multiple components will march or perform during this year’s parade, hosted by the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO).



With a new parade route in place, step off begins on 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Units will travel north, turning left onto Virginia Beach Boulevard to Baltic Avenue, where the units will turn right and head toward 19th Street. The parade ends in front of the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street (see route map here).



The parade will include military units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard that represent military installations across the region. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will participate, as well as several Tidewater municipal and veterans support organizations, local high school bands, ROTC Units, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, and motorcycle and/or mounted units from the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach police departments and the Virginia Beach and Portsmouth sheriff’s offices.



The 2022 grand marshals are City of Chesapeake Mayor Richard W. West; City of Norfolk Mayor Kenny C. Alexander; City of Portsmouth Mayor Shannon E. Glover; City of Suffolk Mayor Michael D. Duman; and City of Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. The parade co-marshal is retired Navy Capt. Kenneth E. “Kenny” Golden.



Immediately following the parade, a formal ceremony will be held at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, which includes military and civilian honors to veterans. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will deliver the keynote address. At the conclusion of the ceremony, an advance ticketed luncheon will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1900 Pavilion Drive, next to the Virginia Beach Convention Center. To purchase tickets, call 757-467-9017 by Oct. 30. Tickets must be presented and will not be sold at the door.



The Veterans Day Parade is sanctioned by the Department of Veterans Affairs National Veterans Day Committee and the mayors of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, who signed the Veterans Day Proclamation declaring that “citizens, businesses and organizations demonstrate due appreciation, admiration and respect for all veterans who have served our great nation.”



For more information, contact HRCVO President Dan Doyle at 757-348-0884, dandoyle615@gmail.com or visit www.hrcvo.org. Interested media may contact Virginia Beach Mayor’s Veterans Committee Liaison Teresa Diaz, APR, at 757-385-6631.