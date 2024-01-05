Tim Kaine Earns the Endorsement of The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

Fredericksburg, VA — Tim Kaine earned the endorsement of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM) in Fredericksburg today because of his strong record of standing up for Virginia seniors. Max Richtman, President of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, announced the endorsement at Chancellor’s Village, an assisted living and premier living facility in Fredericksburg.

“In the U.S. Senate, I have always stood with Virginia seniors and fought to protect Social Security and Medicare so that older Virginians can retire with the dignity they deserve,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare because I am determined to stand up for Virginia seniors and lower costs. Virginians should have access to affordable health care and be able to retire with dignity – which has been and will continue to be my priority in the U.S. Senate.”

“I have known Tim Kaine for over 15 years now, and I have been consistently impressed by his commitment to working families and seniors,” said Max Richtman, President of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. “He has always been close to his own elderly parents — and understands the importance of retirement and health security for all Virginia families. Underpinning all of this are the values of hard work, fairness, and family that he has demonstrated so well during his first two terms in Washington.”

Senator Kaine has been a staunch fighter for Virginia seniors in the U.S. Senate, defending Social Security benefits for millions of Virginians and strengthening Medicare while lowering costs. Because of Senator Kaine’s leadership and support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Virginia seniors will now pay no more than $35 a month for insulin and Medicare will now negotiate lower drug prices for seniors and persons with disabilities – a provision Senator Kaine has long fought to pass. Leading the charge to make healthcare more affordable, Senator Kaine introduced Medicare X, a plan that would give every Virginian access to a plan similar to Medicare, lowering costs and increasing healthcare access for millions of Virginians.

The National Committee to Preserve Medicare and Social Security is a membership organization with the mission to protect, preserve, promote, and ensure the financial security, health, and the well-being of current and future generations of maturing Americans. The organization has a strong presence in Virginia, with over 28,000 members and supporters.