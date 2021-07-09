Tips and tricks for a gorgeous, green summer!

Plastic bags. You may be doing more in-store shopping now, relying less on online or curbside services. This is great for the environment! Both online shopping and curbside pickup rely heavily on packaging, whether it’s cardboard boxes or plastic bags. As you return to in-store shopping, remember to pack your reusable bags every time and return to a low-waste shopping lifestyle.

To-go beverages. If you’ve been working from home, chances are you’ve gotten in the habit of drinking from a reusable cup or bottle. Keep up that habit as you return to your workspace. Bring your morning tea or coffee in a reusable tumbler, and then fill it with ice water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Why settle for expensive store-bought beverages in disposable packaging when you can have fresh clean water from the tap for a thousandth of the cost? Good for the environment, good for your bottom line.

Straws. If you’re ready to venture back into restaurant dining, remember to skip the straw. Plastic straws are used for minutes but take hundreds of years to decompose. Simply inform the waitstaff at restaurants or at drive-thru windows that you don’t need a straw. Plan to carry your own reusable straw, if needed. These days they come in a variety of styles with one sure to fit your needs.