TODAY IN FLOYD: KAINE TO HOLD SOCIALLY DISTANT EVENTS TO DISCUSS CHILD CARE, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, & HOUSING

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold socially distant events with community members in Lynchburg, Roanoke, andFloyd to hear more about the region’s needs and gather feedback to bring back to the Senate as he works this month on the Build Back Better bill to deliver relief for Virginia families as they grapple with COVID-19. As a member of the Senate Budget Committee, Kaine has played a pivotal role in crafting this bill. The Senate recently passed the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget resolution to start the process of working on the Build Back Better bill, and Kaine will work with his colleagues over the next month to further shape the legislation before final passage. Kaine will work to ensure the bill lowers costs, cuts taxes for middle class and low-income families, and helps Virginians overcome challenges due to COVID-19.

Kaine will tour the Floyd Innovation Center and learn more about their work to support entrepreneurs and growth-oriented businesses including in specialty foods and other products. He will also gather feedback on how he can help support small businesses at the federal level as he works on the Build Back Better bill. Kaine aims to include expanded access to capital and markets for small businesses in the bill.

Next, Kaine will visit the construction site for new townhomes in Floyd. This project is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which provides grants to states and localities to increase homeownership and affordable housing opportunities for low-income Americans and is led by Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and the Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing (FISH). Kaine is working to include historic investments in affordable housing in the Build Back better bill. In March, Kaine secured key provisions in the American Rescue Plan to help Virginians get back on their feet, including federal support to help Virginians stay in their homes during the pandemic.

Finally, Kaine will visit five businesses in Floyd to hear more about the challenges child care centers and small businesses in the area are facing amid the pandemic. He will hear more about how these businesses utilized federal assistance from the COVID relief packages to support Virginia’s kids and small business community throughout the pandemic.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Kaine to Tour Floyd Innovation Center

9:00 AM

158 Pioneer Way

Floyd, VA 24091

Kaine to Attend Groundbreaking Ceremony with Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing & New River Valley Habitat for Humanity

10:00 AM

169 Newtown Road NE

Floyd, VA 24091

Kaine to Visit Small Businesses in Floyd

11:00 AM

Red Rooster Coffee Child Care

823 E. Main Street

Floyd, VA 24091

Troika Crafts

206 S. Locust Street

Floyd, VA 24091

Floyd County Store

206 S. Locust Street

Floyd, VA 24091

Milestones Child Care

430 S. Locust Street

Floyd, VA 24091

Dogtown Roadhouse

302 S. Locust Street

Floyd, VA 24091

