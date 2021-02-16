TODAY: KAINE TO START SWING THROUGH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, THE ROANOKE VALLEY, AND HAMPTON ROADS TO DISCUSS HEALTH CARE NEEDS AMID COVID-19

Stops in Madison Heights, Salem, Roanoke; Virtual Events with Hampton University, Vaccine Leaders, and Norfolk State University

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold in-person and virtual events across the Commonwealth to discuss health care amid the coronavirus pandemic, including vaccine distribution. Kaine will gather feedback from Virginians as he works in Congress on another comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill in the coming weeks.

Today, Kaine will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch the new Monacan Indian Nation Headquarters, supported by federal funding. Kaine will meet with Tribal leaders to hear about their progress and future plans for a health clinic and challenges they are facing amid the pandemic. After Senators Kaine and Warner secured passage of the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017 to grant federal recognition for the Monacan Indian Nation and five other Virginia tribes, the tribes are now eligible for federal funding to respond to COVID-19 including CARES Act funds. In January, Kaine demanded the Trump Administration provide all necessary resources to state, local, Tribal, and territorial governments to support vaccine distribution.

Later in the afternoon, Kaine will tour the Virginia Department of Health Vaccination Site in Salem. Kaine will meet with staff and volunteers to hear more about their life-saving work. Later on, Kaine will visit the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which is hosting an on-site vaccination clinic, to learn more about the needs of the organization as they respond to COVID-19 and how he can help at the federal level. As a former fair housing lawyer, Kaine began his career representing people who had been denied housing due to their race, disability, or family status and has continued to advocate for fair housing in the Senate. Senator Kaine joined with Senator Klobuchar to introduce the Housing Supply and Affordability Act to help local areas develop strategies to increase the supply of affordable housing in their communities.

On Wednesday, Kainewill have a virtual discussion with freshmen students of the Hampton University William R. Harvey Leadership Institute on efforts to respond to COVID-19 and strengthen our health care system. He’ll talk about his plans to reintroduce his Medicare-X bill to expand health care and as well as the recently introduced Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 to end racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes. The Leadership Institute was founded in the Fall of 2000 built upon three foundational pillars: Service, Commitment, and Character. The Leadership Fellows complete a rigorous curriculum that includes 18 credit hours and 400 service learning hours. Upon completion, they will earn a minor in leadership studies to help them prepare for leadership roles in their professions and in their communities. Later in the day, Kaine will join the Norfolk State University Center for African American Public Policy Town Hall Series, as a part of their Black History Month programming, and discuss efforts to better address the egregious disparities that exist in our health care system. Kaine will later hold a virtual roundtable with Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Daniel Carey and other health care leaders to discuss the Commonwealth’s vaccine distribution. In December, Kaine successfully pushed to pass COVID relief legislation that provided $8.75 billion for vaccine distribution for states and localities, and is pushing for immediate passage of another relief package to help speed up the vaccine roll out.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Kaine to Cut Ribbon and Tour Monacan Indian Nation Headquarters

111 Highview Drive

Madison Heights, VA

10:15 AM

Kaine to Tour Virginia Department of Health Vaccination Site in Salem

Salem Civic Center

1001 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA

2:00 PM

Kaine to Visit Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority

2624 Salem Turnpike NW

Roanoke, VA

3:00 PM

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Kaine to Meet Virtually with Hampton University Leadership InstituteStudents

7:00 AM

Kaine to Speak Virtually with Norfolk State University Students

12:00 PM

Kaine to Host Virtual Roundtable on Vaccine Distribution with Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources

3:00 PM

