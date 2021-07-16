Tomorrow’s Image Elite Barber Shop & Salon and Beauty & Barber Academy of Virginia

What began more than 20 years ago as a barber shop on Warwick Boulevard, has grown into an enterprise of two barber shops and a training academy for barbering and cosmetology in Denbigh for Newport News native John J. Chapman, Jr.

Inspired by childhood trips to the barber shop with his dad and an interest in entrepreneurship, Chapman attended barber school in 1998 and opened his first barber shop, Tomorrow’s Image, in 2000 in Newport News. By 2003, his clientele had grown enough to support a second Newport News shop, Tomorrow’s Image II.

In his quest to continue providing quality barbering services, Chapman again expanded his business opening a licensed Barber School in 2005 with the Cosmetology School being licensed and opened in 2010. Tomorrow’s Image Beauty & Barber Academy is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences. Over the years, the academy has graduated over 150 individuals from the program, and some graduates have furthered their careers by opening their own shops, both here in Newport News and elsewhere, or becoming licensed educators in the field.

Chapman believes that Tomorrow’s Image has an important role in being an active community partner that extends beyond the doors of his buildings. Over the years they have supported and partnered with Newport News Public Schools, Boys & Girls Club, juvenile detention centers, Health Keepers and other numerous organizations in the region to give back to the community.

He is preparing the next generation of owners, as well. Two of his six children are working in the business. His son John (a current law student) is a graduate of the Beauty & Barber Academy and his daughter Ashley, who has a Master of Science in Information Technology, is currently attending. His granddaughter Kyajah Mays is also part of the business and is currently working in an administrative capacity. Chapman is very appreciative to those who have helped him along his entrepreneurial journey and credits the success of his business to his wife, Yolanda, his staff, and his Manager, Artie Williams. The academy and shops are continuing to grow, and Tomorrow’s Image looks forward to increasing its footprint in the field of barbering and cosmetology.

Tomorrow’s Image Elite Barber Shop and Salon I is located in the DW Center at 14346 Warwick Boulevard, Suite 112; the second location is at 13641-A Warwick Boulevard; and the Beauty & Barber Academy is located at 490-F Denbigh Boulevard. To learn more, visit tomorrowsimage.com.