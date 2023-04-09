Toneisha Harris of ‘The Voice’ to perform at Norfolk Links scholarship fundraiser

Musical performer Toneisha Harris has a ton of ability. When Trenton Harris, her son, was given a leukemia diagnosis while she was preparing for season 11 of The Voice, juggling the roles of mother and musician was not a simple discussion to have. In order to care for her loved ones, Harris thought it was best to place her passion for competing on The Voice on hold. She had unwavering faith that if the opportunity was meant to be, it would present itself again.

When Toneisha Harris finished in second place on The Voice during season 18 in 2020, it was her complete circle moment of inspiration and redemption. She was able to captivate the judges with her great ability and grab the attention of four of them in a rare “four chair turn.” She has left her imprint on entertainment history as the first African American woman to advance that far on the show. Harris was first inspired to persevere and follow her interests by her son.

Even though the course of her life was altered over the years, her passion and her strong village persisted. She followed her son’s advice that it was never too late to give something another shot. She manifested her appearance on Broadway and the television screen from the vision board she made with her church friends. Harris has now opened the doors for many wonderful things by following in her son’s encouraging words,

including being chosen by Nick Jonas to be featured on Saturday Night Live, acting in the Broadway production of the Color Purple, Ghost the Musical, and having more great things coming up in the near future.

Nevertheless, Toneisha Harris will be present at the Links organization’s annual Emeralds and Pearls Spring Bling Scholarship Fundraiser & Gala, on April 15, 2023. Felicia Blow, of the Norfolk Chapter of The Links, said “The perseverance she identifies is really emblematic of what Black women today, the struggle we have [of] taking care of family, home, and trying to take care of ourselves, our own dreams and passions, so my hat is off to Toniesha.”

The Links, founded in 1946 is an non-profit organization made up of exceptional women who are dedicated to preserving, enhancing, and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and other people with African heritage. Friendship,honesty, service, commitment, family ties, courage, regard for oneself and others, legacy, discretion, duty, and accountability are among their

fundamental principles. Toneisha will perform for the scholars and individuals present at the event.

Declaring that dreams do come true, Harris states, “No matter how much time has passed, you are worthy, and always bet on you.” She is adamant that you should have faith in yourself and overcome any challenges. Her tenacity symbolizes the battle African American women face, as well as a determination to keep going and striving for more.

The chapter’s recent scholarship recipients will also be introduced at the gala. They are: Zada McMorris, who is attending Norfolk State University; Shiane Hayes, who is attending Old Dominion University; and Gabrielle Richardson, who is attending the University of Virginia. Tickets are $100 per person, and can be purchased at norfolklinksinc.org.