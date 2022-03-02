Tonight, Virginia Beach Will Illuminate the Lesner Bridge in Blue and Yellow in Support of Ukraine

By: Virginia Beach

​At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution brought forth by Mayor Bobby Dyer to light up the Lesner Bridge in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.

The 1,575-foot bridge, which spans the Lynnhaven Inlet at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, features columns lined by LED bulbs that can be programmed to change colors.

Dyer was inspired by a request from a resident who asked that the City change the bridge’s lights to reflect the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity following Russia’s invasion last week. In fact, numerous individuals have reached out the City with the same suggestion.

The idea resonated strongly with the mayor whose grandparents immigrated to the United States from Ukraine.

This evening, the Lesner Bridge joins famous landmarks across the globe that have lit up in the national blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York City and the Colosseum in Rome.

