Tots & Trains at Lee Hall Depot

All aboard for summer fun at Lee Hall Depot. The Tots & Trains Summer Series invites toddlers and their grown-ups to enjoy a morning of stories, creativity, and hands-on fun inspired by trains and adventure.

Each program features a themed storytime, craft, and interactive activity designed especially for children ages 6 and under. This summer’s featured books include The Little Engine That Could, Pete the Cat: Train Trip, and Where Do Steam Trains Sleep at Night? — bringing imagination, movement, and train-themed excitement to every session.

Programs last approximately 45 minutes and provide a fun, engaging way for young children to explore early learning, creativity, and local history in a welcoming museum setting.

Registration: Pre-registration required. Pay-at-the-door admission will only be available if space remains and is not guaranteed.

Guests are also welcome to explore the Depot following the program. Regular museum admission applies for self-guided visits outside of the event.