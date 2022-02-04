Tourism Releases “22 Things to Look Forward to in 2022”

If you haven’t explored Newport News lately, you are missing out! From new venues and restaurants to exciting exhibits and entertainment, there are activities for residents and guests of all ages to enjoy. To help you plan some new adventures this year, Newport News Tourism has released a “22 Things to Look Forward to in 2022” list. Believe us, you don’t want to miss these exciting adventures in our city. Below is a sneak peek at some of the items on the list.



Four new events are coming to Newport News in 2022! The first is a Winter Carnival, which takes place this weekend at 401 Oriana Road (the former K-Mart location). This family friendly event will feature carnival games, inflatables, a photo booth, children’s crafts, a live DJ, and a variety of food vendors – all set up around a synthetic ice rink. On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, head to City Center for Sham-ROCK , a rocking concert with adult beverages and fun giveaways. A Spring EGG-stravaganza to celebrate the start of the spring season will take place April 2 in King Lincoln Park and will include spring-themed activities for all ages. And, finally, a new event targeting Outdoor Enthusiasts is planned for April 23 in Newport News Park. Boating, hiking, ax throwing, fishing, zip lining, camping, and biking are a few of the activities to be showcased. Call 757-926-1400 to learn more.

, a rocking concert with adult beverages and fun giveaways. A to celebrate the start of the spring season will take place April 2 in King Lincoln Park and will include spring-themed activities for all ages. And, finally, a new event targeting is planned for April 23 in Newport News Park. Boating, hiking, ax throwing, fishing, zip lining, camping, and biking are a few of the activities to be showcased. Call 757-926-1400 to learn more. A stunning new gem among Virginia’s visual arts organizations, the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center , opened recently on the campus of Christopher Newport University. It features a magnificent rotunda topped by cascading glass domes; a spacious main gallery presenting art by nationally and internationally recognized artists; a community gallery devoted to the work of local and regional artists; a micro-gallery for experimental projects; and an academic gallery displaying the work of students and faculty. Look for an interactive gallery for children to open this year. The Torggler also offers year-round classes, workshops, and other educational programs for all ages. Visit their website to learn more.

, opened recently on the campus of Christopher Newport University. It features a magnificent rotunda topped by cascading glass domes; a spacious main gallery presenting art by nationally and internationally recognized artists; a community gallery devoted to the work of local and regional artists; a micro-gallery for experimental projects; and an academic gallery displaying the work of students and faculty. Look for an interactive gallery for children to open this year. The Torggler also offers year-round classes, workshops, and other educational programs for all ages. Visit their website to learn more. After being closed for several years for renovations, the James A. Fields House has officially reopened. James A. Fields (1844-1903) was a teacher, lawyer, and member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Fields built the house in 1897 and used it as his law office and primary residence from 1897 to 1908. In 1908, it served as the first hospital for Blacks in the city, which later became Whittaker Memorial Hospital. Today, this restored home gives visitors a glimpse into the life of the African-American community in Newport News during the 1900s. The house is located in the Brookville Heights neighborhood in the East End of Newport News. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Call 757-813-6014 to learn more.

has officially reopened. James A. Fields (1844-1903) was a teacher, lawyer, and member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Fields built the house in 1897 and used it as his law office and primary residence from 1897 to 1908. In 1908, it served as the first hospital for Blacks in the city, which later became Whittaker Memorial Hospital. Today, this restored home gives visitors a glimpse into the life of the African-American community in Newport News during the 1900s. The house is located in the Brookville Heights neighborhood in the East End of Newport News. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Call 757-813-6014 to learn more. Downtown Newport News will see increased foot traffic and a renewed energy in 2022 around the newly established Yard District . With its name paying homage to Newport News Shipyard – as well as invoking a backyard feel – plans include a Restaurant Row along 23rd Street, where Ironclad Distillery and Coastal Fermentory have already established roots. Look for additional eateries, libations entertainment, and events like art shows, food truck rallies, live music, and more in 2022 to add to the vibrancy and buzz that is beginning to take hold.

. With its name paying homage to Newport News Shipyard – as well as invoking a backyard feel – plans include a Restaurant Row along 23rd Street, where Ironclad Distillery and Coastal Fermentory have already established roots. Look for additional eateries, libations entertainment, and events like art shows, food truck rallies, live music, and more in 2022 to add to the vibrancy and buzz that is beginning to take hold. New restaurants, breweries, and entertainment venues are opening or have opened recently in the city. Head to City Center’s Good Vibes , a new live music venue that offers national touring acts, music festivals, block parties, and stand-up comedy. A new brewery, 1700 Brewing , also opened in City Center and offers a high turnover of fresh brews in a relaxing atmosphere. Del Taco , a California-based Mexican fast-food chain, and a Benny’s Pizza will soon open in Newport News. For those with a sweet tooth, head to the new European-style dessert boutique Aux Délices in Port Warwick or grab a cone at Hilton Creamery in Hilton Village. Coffee enthusiasts will also love Cure Coffehouse when it opens in City Center!

, a new live music venue that offers national touring acts, music festivals, block parties, and stand-up comedy. A new brewery, , also opened in City Center and offers a high turnover of fresh brews in a relaxing atmosphere. , a California-based Mexican fast-food chain, and a will soon open in Newport News. For those with a sweet tooth, head to the new European-style dessert boutique in Port Warwick or grab a cone at in Hilton Village. Coffee enthusiasts will also love when it opens in City Center! Young people will love the two new playgrounds that will soon be installed in Newport News Park, featuring modern equipment. The campsite office will also have 20 new bikes available for rent beginning in March. Hop on these beach cruiser-style bikes and enjoy the park, one of the largest municipal parks east of the Mississippi. Call 757-888-3333 to learn more.

Visit the Tourism Department’s blog for all of the details. If you need additional information and ideas on attractions, shopping, dining, and lodging in Newport News, visit the Newport News Visitor Center at 13560 Jefferson Ave. or call 757-886-7777.