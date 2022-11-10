Toy Soldiers March on American Legion Post #25

By: City of Newport News

The American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post #25 (7609 Marshall Ave., Newport News) is hosting its first-ever Toy Soldier Show this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Post. Antique toy soldiers with their shiny gloss paint will remind mature adults of their own childhood, while the very realistic modern figures will appeal to new collectors and art enthusiasts.

Attendees can view and purchase a wide selection of antique and modern toy soldiers and accessories including miniature vehicles, aircraft, wargame figures, tanks, and landscapes to create environments for dioramas and displays. Author and historian Dr. Christian B. Keller will be selling and signing copies of his book The Great Partnership: Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and the Fate of the Confederacy.

Food and beverages will be available during the show with all proceeds benefitting the American Legion Post #25 Community Scholarship Fund.

Admission is $5 (cash only). Admission is free for boy/girl scouts and anyone under 12. Visit ToySoldiersOnTheMove.com or call 757-298-3770 for more information.