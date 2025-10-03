Traffic Alert: Lane Reduction on Jefferson Avenue

Southbound Jefferson Ave. is currently reduced to one lane between Richneck Rd. and McMorrow Dr. due to a water main replacement project.

Work is expected to continue through Friday, Oct. 3. During this time, some nearby areas may experience reduced water pressure.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and be alert for workers in the construction zone. Please plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to avoid delays.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as this necessary infrastructure improvement is completed.