Transportation: Take Portsmouth’s Bicycle Survey and The Hampton Roads 2050 Survey; HRT Service Changes; Toll Relief Expanded

By: City of Portsmouth

On September 29th, the City of Portsmouth submitted an application to renew its Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) status awarded by the League of American Bicyclists! The Fall 2022 BFC review process is now officially underway and to help the League of American Bicyclists gain a better understanding of local bicyclists’ experiences and perceptions of bicycling in Portsmouth, the City would appreciate your help in providing feedback.

Please consider submitting information at the following link. Public Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_Fall22

The survey will remain open through Sunday, November 6th. For more information on bicycling in Portsmouth including the new Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, Pedal Portsmouh brochure and other bicycle projects currently underway, please visit our Pedal Portsmouth page.

The Hampton Roads 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan Survey

Your input is needed!

Please take the survey below to help establish the vision and goals for the 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) as well as identify transportation needs for the region. By working together, we can continue to promote prosperity and economic growth.

Scan the image/QR code on the flyer or use this link:

Hampton Roads 2050 LRTP: Regional Priorities (metroquestsurvey.com)

The survey closes Monday, October 31st.