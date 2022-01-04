TRAVEL REMAINS HAZARDOUS THROUGHOUT COMMONWEALTH

Snow-clearing operations may be impacted by crashes and downed trees on major roadways

Richmond , Va. – Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working to clear roads as the majority of the Commonwealth is experiencing heavy amounts of snowfall. VDOT urges motorists to avoid travel to allow crews time and space to plow and treat roads.

Portions of interstates 64 and 95 are closed due to impacts from the storm, and crews are prioritizing primary route clearance at this time. Many primary and secondary roads will not be plowed until the snow stops and the interstates are clear. Downed trees and power lines have closed some roadways and remain a risk. The ground is saturated from excess precipitation and due to the heavy snow, more downed trees are expected. Snow clearing and debris clean-up will be a multi-day effort.

With sub-freezing temperatures expected beginning Monday afternoon, roads will be at risk for refreeze creating icy conditions through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. Motorists should continue to monitor local forecasts and avoid all unnecessary travel.

When snow or ice is on roadways, travel is hazardous and should be avoided. Bridges and overpasses freeze before roads, and extreme caution should be used due to the risk of icy conditions.

Key reminders:

Allow crews time and space to plow and treat roads.

Make alternate arrangements to avoid travel during adverse weather.

Clear any snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

Ensure headlights are on and speeds align with conditions.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Road-clearing priorities are as follows:

Interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first.

Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are most frequently traveled.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources: