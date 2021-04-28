Treasurer’s Office Hosts Unclaimed Property Event

The Virginia Department of Treasury and the City of Newport News Treasurer’s Office are hosting an Unclaimed Property Virtual Call Event. The event is being hosted from 10 a.m until 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19. During these times, call 1-833-302-0704 so that treasury staff can check the Unclaimed Property database for your name and provide steps to help you file a claim.

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, bank accounts, investments and more. There is no cost to participate in the event. To learn more about unclaimed property, visit www.vamoneysearch.org.