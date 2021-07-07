Tropical Storm Elsa Expected Thursday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Hampton Roads area as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact us on Thursday afternoon, July 8th, into Thursday night. Sustained winds of 40 mph, with rainfall amounts of up to two inches, with isolated tornadoes possible. Localized flooding, downed trees and powerlines, and some power outages can be expected.

In advance of the storm conditions, individuals are encouraged to make any needed personal and property preparations today. As storm conditions could increase or decrease as Elsa continues on the forecast path, please make sure that you, your family, your business are prepared.

Make a Kit, Make a Plan, Stay Informed. For more information on preparing for tropical storms and hurricanes, visit https://www.vaemergency.gov/hurricanes/. Additional links for preparedness tips and forecasts are provided in the Hurricane Preparedness information that I provided to you on Saturday night, also provided at the bottom of this email.

Important Safety Reminders





As you prepare, respond, and recover from storms, please remember to use all of the personal physical safety measures related to heat, hydration, exertion, exercising caution, tool and equipment safety, etc.

Danger in Floodwaters- Citizens are reminded to stay off of the roads and limit travel during inclement weather. Also, refrain from walking and driving in high/flood waters. Turn around. Flood waters cause immediate life safety risks and can quickly damage vehicles.

Downed Power Lines- Do not ever approach downed power lines! Assume they are energized and dangerous. Report them and outages to Dominion Energy via their website at www.dominionenergy.com or call 866-DOM-HELP.

Be Prepared; Stay Informed- With your emergency supply kits ready, citizens should be prepared for possible interruptions to power and other services with battery-operated weather radios, flashlights, etc. Please continue to maintain situational awareness, monitor the news media for weather reports and announcements. If the City of Portsmouth has further Elsa-related public notices, they will be announced and shared via the 5 Ways to Stay Informed provided below.

Hurricane Season 2021: Are You Prepared?

The City of Portsmouth reminds citizens, families, and businesses that now is the time to get prepared for severe weather that may result from hurricanes and other tropical systems during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season, which officially begins each year on June 1st, ends on November 30th. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s (NOAA) forecast is for an above-normal season of hurricanes and named storms and individuals are encouraged to do your best to be prepared and resilient should any of these severe weather events head our way.

“A storm does not need to be a major hurricane to cause damage, and it only takes one to change your life.” said Janice Barlow, FEMA Region 3 Acting Regional Administrator. “Storms as recent as Hurricane Isaias, which impacted parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania in August 2020 are proof that residents and business owners in the Mid-Atlantic should take hurricane season seriously and begin preparing today.”

Remember the important keys: Make a Kit, Make a Plan, Stay Informed.

Make a Kit of emergency and battery operated supplies, chargers, a NOAA Weather Radio, food, water, medications, hygiene supplies, cash money, important documents, etc. Make a Plan of how you will direct/communicate with family during and after the storm, schedule needed home and yard/tree repairs in advance, inventory/photograph assets, etc. Stay Informed and tuned to local news media before, during, and after all weather events so you know the forecast and all warnings and directions from emergency management officials, etc. Also, please take the time to investigate all of the items and actions that will be important as part of your personal preparations and visit Ready.gov for many more tips.

KNOW YOUR ZONE:Have a plan in place should you need to evacuate and Know Your Zone.Use this link Know Your Zone to enter your address and obtain your Evacuation Zone. Knowing your Zone will be important should local emergency officials give the order to evacuate due to an impending emergency for your Zone.

As hurricane preparedness is best now rather than later, so is purchasing flood insurance as there is a 30-day waiting period before policies go into effect and can cover any flood damage to your home. To check your flood fluency, visit GetFloodFluent.org. Remember, flood damage typically isn’t covered by homeowners or renters insurance, and the damage of just one inch of water in your home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs.