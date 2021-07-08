Tropical Storm Elsa Update Storm predicted to affect Hampton Roads later today

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch for Newport News and the surrounding communities until tomorrow. Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to impact our area this evening through early Friday morning. Very strong winds are expected, with a peak wind forecast of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Other threats include heavy rainfall, isolated tornadoes and hazardous marine conditions.

The Newport News Department of Emergency Management is closely monitoring the storm. We will continue to share updates on social media and via NN Alert, the city’s official notification system. We also encourage you to keep a close watch on the local media for storm updates or visit the National Weather Service – Wakefield website.