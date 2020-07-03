TUESDAY IN NEWPORT NEWS: KAINE TO PARTICIPATE IN WALKING TOUR OF HUD GRANT RECIPIENT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, July 7, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will visit Newport News and participate in a walking tour of the downtown Marshall-Ridley Place neighborhood. The neighborhood is a recipient of a HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant to help revitalize a portion of the Southeast community. Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP), an organization that connects people to educational, social, and economic programs that create self-sufficiency, has partnered with the Marshall-Ridley Place community to promote development.

Prior to the walking tour, Senator Kaine will participate in a roundtable discussion with HRCAP leaders and their partners in the community, including Newport News Mayor Price and Police Chief Steve Drew, on strategies to address racial disparities and improve quality of life in the community.

Throughout his career, ensuring safe and affordable housing has been a priority for Senator Kaine. Earlier this year, Senators Warner and Kaine cosponsoredlegislation to create a $75 billion Housing Assistance Fund to help protect renters, homeowners, and communities by preventing avoidable foreclosures, evictions, and utility shut offs. They also announced more than $50 million in federal housing grants throughout Virginia to support access to affordable housing in the midst of the coronavirus, including nearly $800,000 for Newport News.

Tuesday, July 7

Kaine To Participate in Walking Tour of Marshall-Ridley Place Neighborhood

3:55 PM

1720 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News, VA