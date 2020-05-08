Flooding is a serious concern during hurricanes, tropical storms and severe weather. Flash flooding, which is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, can occur quickly due to intense rainfall.



Did you know that flash floods are the number one weather-related killer in the United States? Most flood fatalities happen because people try to drive through water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to people walking into or near flood waters.



People underestimate the force and power of water. Just six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. The average automobile can be swept off the road in 12 inches of moving water and roads covered by water are prone to collapse.



When approaching water on a roadway, always remember Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never drive or walk through or near flood waters.