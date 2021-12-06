Twenty-seven Exemplary Hampton University Upward Bound Scholars Graduate from Newport News Public High Schools in 2021

The Hampton University Upward Bound Program is proud to announce that its twenty-seven Newport News High School graduates of 2021 are making amazing strides towards their educational and career goals! All of them exemplify the Hampton University motto, maintaining THE Standard of Excellence, as enrolled, enlisted, and/or employed young adults.

“Congratulations to the young men and women from our Upward Bound program on taking the next step in their academic and professional lives. Hampton University is dedicated to seeing young people receive a top quality education, regardless of their background. Hampton University’s Upward Bound program exposes high school students to the rigorous curricula required to successfully matriculate in college. We are proud to have played a part in the academic journeys of low–income and potential first-generation college students,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of our Upward Bound Scholars during the COVID-19 shut downs of their schools and many activities. We were confident they would emerge from this crisis to become even more effective in their in-person endeavors, and they have not disappointed,” said Dr. Gregg Suzanne Ferguson, Upward Bound Director.

Mikael Davis, Dean of Student Activities, congratulated Dr. Ferguson and her team for the accomplishments of the 2021 graduates—for exceeding the objectives, as outlined in the program’s grant proposal. Dean Davis also stated, “Currently, 78% of the 2021 Upward Bound graduates from An Achievable Dream, Denbigh, Heritage, and Warwick High Schools are enrolled in a post-secondary program of study, and 100% of them are enrolled, enlisted, or employed, which resulted from Dr. Ferguson’s leadership and implementation our plan of operation with fidelity.”

The TRIO Upward Bound Program at Hampton University serves approximately 60 scholars from four high schools in Newport News, Virginia: An Achievable Dream, Denbigh, Heritage and Warwick. Upward Bound provides scholars with an intensive academic experience during the traditional school year. During the summer, scholars are invited to a six-week Summer Academy on the campus of Hampton University. The curriculum includes academic instruction, personal mentoring, financial aid counseling and FAFSA application assistance, standardized test preparation, college application assistance, as well as opportunities for college visits and cultural field trips. Our scholars are carefully selected from a pool of exceptional applicants from across Newport News, Virginia who have specific challenges related to economics, access and/or support.

During the CoVid-19 health crisis, all services are offered through virtual platf