U.S. Air Force Jazz Ensemble to Perform with Soundscapes

The acclaimed Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble will join student musicians from Soundscapes for a special collaborative concert on Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at Oliver C. Greenwood Elementary School.

The event brings together student musicians and professional performers for an evening of shared music-making, community celebration, and artistic exchange. The program will include performances by Soundscapes student musicians and a featured 15-minute set by Rhythm in Blue. The concert will conclude with a powerful combined finale, uniting student musicians and Air Force artists on stage.

Soundscapes is a nonprofit youth development organization that uses music education and performance to help young people develop critical life skills and build community connections. This performance will present students in the Soundscapes after-school program with a unique opportunity to perform alongside professional musicians from one of the nation’s premier military jazz ensembles.

Community members are invited to attend and celebrate an evening that showcases the power of music to connect generations, build confidence, and strengthen communities. This performance is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Event Details:

When: May 21 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Oliver C. Greenwood Elementary School

Admission: Free and open to the public