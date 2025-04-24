USBC Welcomes New Board Members Necole Parker & Nicole Elam

USBC proudly announces the appointment of two dynamic leaders to its Board of Directors—advancing our mission to build Black economic power.

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) proudly welcomes Necole Parker, Founder & Principal/CEO of The ELOCEN Group, LLC, and Nicole Elam, Esq., President & CEO of the National Bankers Association, to its esteemed Board of Directors. Their appointments mark a significant step in strengthening USBC’s leadership as it continues to advocate for and empower Black-owned businesses across the nation.

Necole Parker: Transforming the Built Environment & Championing Economic Empowerment

As the Founder and Principal/CEO of The ELOCEN Group, LLC, Necole Parker leads a premier Program and Project Management firm that has overseen more than 200 million square feet of managed space and accumulated project budgets exceeding $1 billion. With over 30 years of experience, she has built synergistic relationships that drive value for commercial and government sector clients alike.

Beyond her executive leadership, Necole is a dedicated board member for organizations such as Virginia Union University (Board Trustee), SHABACH! Ministries, Walker’s Legacy, and the D.C. Chamber of Commerce. Her impact extends into community service through The ELOCEN Group Foundation, which supports teen mothers and African American males raised in single-parent households by providing scholarships, training, and business support.

Her accolades include the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2022 8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year (District, Regional, and National) and completion of executive programs at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and the International Facilities Management Association.

Nicole Elam: A National Leader in Minority Banking & Economic Equity

As President and CEO of the National Bankers Association (NBA), Nicole Elam, Esq. leads the nation’s premier trade association representing Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs). She is the youngest CEO in NBA’s nearly 100-year history and also serves as the Executive Director of the National Bankers Association Foundation.

Nicole brings 20 years of experience in public policy, corporate affairs, and financial inclusion. Before joining NBA, she served as Vice President & Government Relations Manager at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she helped shape the firm’s $30 billion commitment to advancing racial equity and economic inclusion.

Her legal and policy expertise was further honed in previous roles at ITT Educational Services and the government affairs firm Ice Miller Strategies LLC. Nicole holds a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from Howard University School of Law, where she served as Solicitations Editor of the Howard Law Review, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from DePauw University.

Strengthening USBC’s Commitment to Black Business Growth

“We are thrilled to welcome Necole Parker and Nicole Elam to our Board of Directors,” said Ron Busby, Sr., President & CEO of USBC. “Their leadership, expertise, and unwavering commitment to economic empowerment and Black business advocacy will strengthen our mission and expand opportunities for Black entrepreneurs nationwide.”

As members of USBC’s Board of Directors, Necole and Nicole will provide strategic guidance, policy leadership, and business development expertise to further USBC’s commitment to Black economic empowerment, financial inclusion, and business growth.