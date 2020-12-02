U.S. Department of Energy

HBCU Clean Energy Initiative- National Research Project

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Community Development Action Coalition (hereinafter referred to as the “HBCU-CDAC or CDAC for short”), is honored that the CDAC is leading efforts nationally to connect leaders, faculty, staff and students at our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) to ever-expanding opportunities in the clean energy sector through CDAC’s HBCU Clean Energy Initiative (hereinafter referred to as the HBCU CEI). More Information

The survey and other information about the research project can be found by clicking this link or by visiting http://cei.hbcucoalition.com. We ask that you designate the appropriate person(s) in your institution to respond to the information requested. We further ask that the survey be completed by December 8, 2020.

Your institution’s response to the survey is critical to not only understanding diversity in the energy sector it will also help us to better understand the programs that are available at HBCUs. Additionally, your institution’s specific responses will be aggregated alongside those of peer institutions to identify gaps in both access and resources within the energy sector with the goal of developing programs and pathways that bridge those gaps and barriers to maximize equitable access and impacts leading to increased energy sector opportunities for more diverse population groups including African Americans and other people of color. Finally, we hope to use the data to assist in identifying additional resources that can be accessed to create greater and sustained impacts on new and existing energy-related programs.