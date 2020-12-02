Talk About It Tuesdays with Michael Owens

The VA Careers team has shared on the official blog of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website called “Vantage Point” and placed under the “VA Careers” section many informative blogs. A few examples of our recent and relevant blogs for your target audience can be found here:

6 common VA interview questions and how to prepare for them.

These 4 social media tips will help you land a VA career

An essential list of fall virtual events VA job seekers should attend

Recent grads:

VA is hiring:

Please see attachment about our NEW LinkedIn Live series – Talk About It Tuesday – featuring VHA Marketing Specialist, Michael Owens every Tuesday at 12 noon ET. It’s not only a fun few minutes with Mike on VA culture and community but informative and very well received. We invite everyone to tune in!