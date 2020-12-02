Request for Proposals: Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC), in cooperation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), USDA Forest Service (USFS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), FedEx, Southern Company and BNSF Railway are pleased to solicit applications for the 2021 Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration program. This program will award approximately $1.5 million in grants nationwide.

The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program seeks to develop nation-wide community stewardship of local natural resources, preserving these resources for future generations and enhancing habitat for local wildlife. Grants seek to address water quality issues in priority watersheds, such as erosion due to unstable streambanks, pollution from storm-water runoff, and degraded shorelines caused by development.

For more information

Full proposals are due January 28, 2021 by 11:59 PM Eastern Time.