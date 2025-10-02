U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott Invites Congressional App Challenge

The U.S. House of Representatives has created an exciting opportunity for middle and high school students to showcase their STEM skills while preparing for future technologies.

Students can create apps to solve everyday problems, regardless of the task’s size. No task is too big or too small.

Apps have become an essential part of daily life, making it an ideal time for students to apply their STEM knowledge. Participants will be responsible for the design and creation of their projects. Any coded project made within the past year, including robotics, mechanics, or website development, is eligible for submission.

The winner of the Third District’s Congressional App Challenge, along with their family, will have the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. All participants will also have the chance to attend a local reception with Congressman Bobby Scott and other elected officials.

The deadline for App Challenge submissions is Oct. 27.

If anyone knows of a student who may be interested in participating in this unique and exciting opportunity, please visit Congressman Scott’s website or call Congressman Scott’s district office at 757-380-1000.