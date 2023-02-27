U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER ANNOUNCES SENIOR STAFF HIRE

By: Office of Senator Warner

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today announced the appointment of Lot Kwarteng to Legislative Director in his Capitol Hill office.

“I am thrilled to announce that Lot Kwarteng will serve as my next Legislative Director. Lot comes with extensive policy experience, a focus on collaboration, and an outcome-based attention to detail. I trust that his knowledge and background will serve him in successfully guiding the policy team as we work to see through the implementation of the landmark reforms enacted last Congress, and continue to seek out opportunities for bipartisan progress in the 118th Congress,” said Sen. Warner.

Kwarteng served most recently in the office of Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) as a senior policy advisor, handling a number of legislative issues and collaborating with Democratic Policy and Communications Committee staff. Prior to his time with Sen. Stabenow, he worked in the office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). A graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, Kwarteng originally came to D.C. through the Emerging Leaders Program sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. With this hiring, Kwarteng becomes one of five Black legislative directors in the U.S. Senate.