U.S. Senator Mark Warner is Bringing a Special Guest to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

By: Office of U.S. Senator Warner

Mrs. Marguerite Bailey Young, an esteemed native of Accomack County, understands the struggle of being self-sufficient and on a fixed income. She has been an advocate for access to healthcare for those in need in her community. She previously held a position on the board of Central Virginia Health Services, a medical facility with more than 15 locations in Central Virginia, and federal accreditation. After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University, then attending Columbia University and the University of Virginia, she has spent more than 30 years advocating for healthcare access and equity in her neighborhood. First as a board trustee on the Mary Washington Healthcare Board and then, until she retired last year, by continuing to serve as a lay member on board-level committees for the health system.

U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) announced that Mrs. Young will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address together. According to Senator Warner’s office, the widowed 94-year-old former head of Fredricksburg’s school system takes several medications daily, including two kinds of insulin. Due to a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that caps the price of insulin at $35 per month for Medicare recipients, Mrs. Young has experienced a significant decrease in the cost of her insulin, similar to many other seniors across the nation.

Sen. Warner supported the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed and signed into law in August 2022. By allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, capping out-of-pocket expenses for seniors, and extending the expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years, among other significant provisions, the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health care.